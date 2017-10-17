No. 0 Yakuba Quattara

Signed to one of Nets’ two-way contracts. Played previously with G League Long Island Nets, was college teammate of Joe Harris at Virginia.

No. 1 D’Angelo Russell

Acquired from Lakers, combo guard was No. 3 overall draft pick in 2015, figures to be leading scorer. Must improve defense, strength, but great passer.

2016-17: 15.6 pts., 4.8 asst.

No. 6 Sean Kilpatrick

Averaged 25.1 minutes per games and was one of NBA’s top bench scorers with 13.1 average. Increased backcourt depth might relegate him to limited role.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2016-17: 13.1 pts., 4.0 reb.

No. 7 Jeremy Lin

Injuries limited him to 36 games, but Nets went 11-12 after healthy return. Will split point guard role with Russell, remains leader and key playmaker.

2016-17: 14.5 pts., 5.1 asst.

No. 8 Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets videos

Signed last season from developmental league and established himself as reliable, low-turnover backup point guard with smarts and dependable three-point shot.

2016-17: 7.3 pts., 3.1 asst.

No. 9 DeMarre Carroll

Acquired from Toronto, classic three-and-D player brings shooting, defense, veteran leadership, and he fits Kenny Atkinson’s system after playing under him in Atlanta.

2016-17: 8.9 pts., 3.8 reb.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

No. 12 Joe Harris

Three-point specialist adds depth at the wing positions but likely will battle for playing time with second unit. Missed final 22 games with shoulder injury.

2016-17: 8.2 pts., 2.8 reb., 1.0 asst.

No. 13 Quincy Acy

Signed out of developmental league last season, led Nets with 43.4 three-point percentage in 32 games. Plays power forward and center, provides energy off bench.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2016-17:6.5 pts., 3.3 reb.

No. 15 Isaiah Whitehead

Has size, strength to play both guard positions and small forward. Made 26 starts as rookie, but depth will reduce playing time. Must improve three-point shot.

2016-17:7.4 pts., 2.6 asst.

No. 20 Timofey Mozgov

Acquired from Lakers, the 7-1, 275-pound center provides size, strength and rim protection. Helped Cavaliers win 2016 title. Learning to shoot from three.

2016-17:7.4 pts., 4.9 reb.

No. 21 Jacob Wiley

Big Sky player of the year at Eastern Washington went undrafted in 2017, played on Nets summer league team, signed two-way contract on Aug. 14.

No. 22 Caris LeVert

Ended rookie season as starting small forward but figures to be key player on deep second unit because of defensive ability, improving pick-and-roll play.

2016-17: 8.2 pts., 3.3 reb.

No. 24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

At 6-7, he’s undersized for power forward, but wingspan, speed, energy make him impact defender. Better close to basket because of limited range.

2016-17:8.7 pts., 5.8 reb.

No. 31 Jarrett Allen

Rookie drafted No. 22 overall, fits Kenny Atkinson profile of modern, mobile center. Runs the court, blocks shots. Must get stronger, finish better at rim.

No. 33 Allen Crabbe

Acquired from Portland, which matched Nets’ 2016 offer sheet. Second in NBA three-point shooting at 44.4 last season makes him perfect system fit, potential starter.

2016-17:10.7 pts., 2.9 reb.

No. 35 Trevor Booker

Adjusted well when moved from first unit to bench last season. Veteran provides rebounding, defensive energy, point forward ability, leadership for productive bench.

2016-17: 10.0 pts., 8.0 reb.

No. 44 Tyler Zeller

Signed as free agent, 7-footer adds depth, experience at center. Runs floor well, but working to extend shooting range to three-point line, must earn minutes.

2016-17:3.5 pts., 2.4 reb.

Coach Kenny Atkinson

Did remarkable job of holding injury-depleted team together in rough rookie season. Now has deeper, more talented roster that fits system. D’Angelo Russell development is key.