MILWAUKEE — Nets rookie center Jarrett Allen is known to many as the “the ’Fro” because of his trademark throwback Afro hairstyle. But a better moniker as his future unfolds might be “the ’Fro Down” because of his prolific dunking ability.

The No. 22 overall draft pick out of Texas last June has proven to be a steal and has shown the potential to become a big-time scorer. The 19-year-old Allen started his 28th straight game against the Bucks Thursday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center, and since joining the first unit, he has averaged 10.9 points per game on 62.0 percent shooting to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

For the season, Allen’s 58.7 field goal percentage leads all rookies, his team-high 112 dunks is tied for 13th in the NBA, and his 63.7 field goal percentage since Jan. 1 is second in the league behind only the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell among players with at least 200 shot attempts.

“I think he can be a really good scorer, and I think his shooting is going to improve because he improved his free throw shooting,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Allen. “It doesn’t have to be three-point shooting. He can own the elbows, he could be off the block a little bit. He’s made a few corner threes in games. He’s capable, and I think if you give him that challenge, he’s going to become a really good shooter.”

Early in the season, Allen wasn’t finishing very well around the rim. Assistant coach Bret Brielmaier told him to forget the floaters and layups to focus on dunking the ball. Allen has followed that advice with often spectacular results.

“That’s what my role has been, just trying to be the roll man and try to finish everything,” Allen said. “As you can see, I’ve expanded on that just literally dunking everything almost.”

Despite his shooting numbers around the rim, including 70.0 percent on shots in the restricted area since Jan. 1, Allen is convinced he can do even better. “I’m going to have a good future, but I know I have to put the work in to get even better,” Allen said. “It’s a goal for me to have the best numbers around the rim. I look back, and it’s like, ‘Man, I need to make that shot.’

“I’m definitely not satisfied. I feel it could be higher personally.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before the draft, Atkinson said some mistakenly interpreted Allen’s quiet demeanor as a sign of softness. Although he needs to gain strength in the offseason, Allen’s aggressive play is reflected by 74 blocked shots, the most by an NBA teenager since Andre Drummond (95) and Anthony Davis (87) in 2012-13.

“Jarrett is intelligent, humble, but yet he has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder,” Atkinson said. “You challenge him, he seems to rise to the occasion.”

Allen understood the perception and has proven it wrong. “I’d say my confidence has gone up a lot,” Allen said. “Once people figure out they belong in the league and they know they can play with everybody, you can tell their confidence starts to grow, and that’s what happened with me.”

Atkinson benched Allen late in a recent win at Miami when both teams went small, and he handled it with maturity. “I was fine with it,” Allen said. “I trust Kenny to make the best decision for the team. That’s why I’m here is so we can win. The Miami game showed that, but in my future, I think he’s going to want to put me out there at the end.”