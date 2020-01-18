Considering the Bucks came in with the NBA’s best record and the Nets were the eighth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, their matchup Saturday night at Barclays Center qualified as a potential first-round playoff preview. Unfortunately for the Nets, it was about as lopsided as the 17 ½-game difference between them in the conference standings as the Bucks scored a dominating 117-97 victory.

The Nets trailed by 15 at halftime and never got closer than that in the non-competitive second half. It was the 10th loss in the past 12 games for the Nets, who reached the halfway point of their season with an 18-23 mark compared to the Bucks’ 38-6 ledger. Kyrie Irving spoke earlier in the week about the Nets needing to add pieces, including healthy superstar Kevin Durant, to eventually compete for a title, and the gap was just as “transparent and glaring” as Irving previously suggested.

Irving led the Nets with 17 points and had six rebounds and six assists, but after coach Kenny Atkinson pulled the starters and regular rotation players with more than six minutes left to play, Irving and Durant stood off to the side of one huddle conversing with each other as if they possibly were wondering about the difficulty of the task they’ve taken on.

The Nets’ offense was horribly inefficient as they shot 33.3 percent overall and 30.6 from three (15 of 49). The Bucks were topped by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes of play. They also got 20 points from All-Star Khris Middleton and 12 points plus seven rebounds from former Nets star Brook Lopez.

It was tough enough for the Nets to face the NBA’s best team and Antetokounmpo under any circumstances, but the task was complicated by injuries to Joe Harris (lower back soreness), Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) and DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger).

Asked before the game about how he expected to defend Antetokounmpo, Atkinson said, “It’s very difficult. What makes the Bucks so difficult to defend are all their other guys, too. They’ve surrounded a superstar with a ton of shooting. That’s a tough formula to defend, where you pick your poison. You pack the paint, they shoot the heck out of it from three, and they’re not shy about doing it. They’re obviously a five-out team. It’s just finding that balance between slowing him down, keeping him off the free-throw line is huge. Tough game. Tough matchup.”

The Nets held their own for much of the first quarter and were within a point of the Bucks when they hit a cold spell in the final three minutes. The Bucks scored the final seven points of the period to take a 30-22 lead, and that was with Antetokounmpo on the bench.

He returned for the beginning of the second quarter, and the Bucks’ run expanded to 16-2 as they built a 39-24 cushion, including six points from Antetokounmpo in that span. The Nets shot 1-for-7 in that span with a turnover.

Poor shooting was the story for the Nets in the first half, which ended with the Bucks in full command at 57-42. The Nets shot just 31.8 percent in the half (14 of 45) and only made nine of 28 two-point attempts as they struggled at the rim. The guard combination of Irving, Dinwiddie and LeVert had just 14 points on combined 5-for-20 shooting.

A 10-3 burst early in the third period, including four points from Lopez, gave the Bucks a 72-50 lead. That would grow slightly to a high lead of 24 before settling at 93-71 after three quarters.