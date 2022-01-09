The Nets blew a 14-point third-period lead, found themselves in a tie game early in the fourth quarter and were facing the incomprehensible prospect of losing for the sixth straight time on their home floor. They rebuilt a 12-point lead and then blew that, too, on their way to overtime.

In the end, rookie Cam Thomas became the improbable hero when he took a pass from Kevin Durant to hit a difficult floater in the lane with 1.4 seconds left to give the Nets a 121-119 victory over the Spurs Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

When Devontae Cacok scored for the Spurs with 11:34 left to play, the game was tied at 91. But two straight three-pointers by James Harden triggered an 18-6 Nets surge that ended with five more points from Harden for a 111-99 lead with 6:40 left.

However, the Spurs responded with a 14-2 run to tie the game at 113 on a three-pointer by Joshua Primo with 40.2 seconds left. In overtime, the Nets regained a four-point lead only to see the game tied at 119 on two foul shots by Dejounte Murray with :46 left.

The Nets had the ball and called timeout with 16.1 seconds left to set up a play for Durant, but he had missed six of his final seven shots, was covered and got the ball to Thomas for the winner.

Durant topped the Nets (25-13) with 28, Harden added 26 plus 12 assists, Nic Claxton had 16, and Patty Mills totaled 13. Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs (15-24) with 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 18 and Murray had 19 plus 12 assists.

The Nets came into the game having lost four of their previous five overall and with five straight home losses that dropped their record to 10-10 at Barclays Center. "We’re just trying to re-identify ourselves after the COVID interruption," coach Steve Nash said, referring to the stretch in mid-December when a total of 13 Nets entered health and safety protocols. "Having everyone back, we’ve taken a step down defensively. We’re a defensive team. That’s how we’ve won this year.

"Getting back to fundamentals and trying to really identify with that then is important. We’ve definitely slipped in these five games."

The Nets’ defensive slippage was evident again early as they finished the opening period tied with the Spurs and then proceeded to fall behind by seven points early in the second quarter. But that’s where the Nets finally dug in their defensive heels.

They launched a 22-4 run to build a 58-47 lead as Durant and Harden each chipped in five points. The key to that surge came at the defensive end, where the Nets held the Spurs to 2-for-13 shooting and forced two turnovers during that span. The half ended with the Nets on top 60-51 after limiting the Spurs to 19 points in the second period.

Whatever defensive answers they found in the second quarter were forgotten in the third as the Nets yielded 38 points. They had a lead of 14 when the Spurs mounted a 25-14 run to close the period trailing 91-89. Forbes had nine points in that stretch, and then the Spurs tied the game with the first basket of the final period.