Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Joshua Primo blocks a shot

San Antonio Spurs' Joshua Primo blocks a shot attempt by Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS - Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer.

Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA draft, was 11 of 25 from the field and made all 11 of his foul shots. Thomas was coming off a 31-point performance Thursday night that including the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime against Washington Wizards.

“Just win, that's my mindset,” Thomas said. “I just want to win the game. My teammates and coaches trust in me to close out the games. ... So really, it's just confidence.”

Jordan Bowden had 14 points and Alize Johnson chipped in with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Nets (3-1) took the lead late in the third quarter after a sluggish first half.

“We started out slow,” Thomas said. "We had to get stops and that helped us get the victory."

Joshua Primo led the Spurs (1-3) with 21 points, although he was just 8 of 22 from the field. Tre Jones had 18 points and DaQuan Jeffries had 15 points in the loss.

