The Nets completed their third workout prior to the NBA restart Saturday in Orlando, and coach Jacque Vaughn said Caris LeVert is ready to pick up where he left off. He averaged 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the final 16 games before play was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked who has stood out in the early going, Vaughn said. “My immediate answer would be Caris LeVert. “I think he just has a different swagger about him. He’s put in work individually on his game during this hiatus. I think you can sense it in the way his shoulders are in the way he’s carrying himself, his eye contact, his leadership. He would be a guy that initially has looked really good.”

Vaughn expects to give LeVert considerable freedom to run the offense in Orlando. “I think that’s a process of maturity,” Vaughn said. “Some nights, I’m going to be a guy to look to score. Some nights, I’m going to be a guy that’s a distributor.’ That line of thinking will allow him to, as players say, get into his bag a bit and showcase more than he’s done in the past.”

Big man Hall added to roster

On Friday, the Nets added 22-year-old G League standout Donta Hall to the roster. The 6-9 forward averaged 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Grand Rapids Drive. Nets point guard Chris Chiozza, who attended Florida played against Hall at Alabama, and is impressed.

“He’s so athletic, a great defender, rim protector and rebounder,” Chiozza said. “His athleticism is off the charts. He has stuff you can’t teach. He has a great motor, and he has skills people don’t really know about. He can playmake a little bit. But his athleticism will be huge for us and his energy.” ... Vaughn said veteran guard Tyler Johnson, who did not travel to Orlando with the team for personal reasons, was en route to join them Saturday.