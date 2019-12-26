Caris LeVert closing in on return to Nets

When the Nets practiced Thursday morning before facing the Knicks later that night at Barclays Center, Caris LeVert was back on the court working with them and undergoing full contact after missing the previous six weeks following surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb. LeVert missed his 21st straight game, but it’s clear he’s on the verge of returning soon.

“It feels good to get out there and practice a little bit with the guys,” LeVert said. “They’ve been playing extremely well, so I can’t wait to get out there with them…I’m right there, but I’m not playing in games yet.”

LeVert still is wearing a wrap on his right hand, but he said his grip is at full strength, he’s not experiencing any discomfort and he’s gotten used to shooting with the wrap. The next big step is regaining his conditioning.

“It’s just getting my legs under me,” LeVert said. “I was out a month-and-a-half or so, but it’s just getting my rhythm, getting my legs back…Once you’re out for a couple weeks or a month, your rhythm kind of goes away a little bit. So, I think that’ll be the most important thing coming back.”

Before he was injured, LeVert was starting at two-guard alongside point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed his 19th straight game against the Knicks because of a right shoulder impingement. LeVert said he hasn’t discussed his future role with coach Kenny Atkinson, but he obviously hopes to regain his starting spot alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, who replaced Irving and led the Nets to a 12-6 record in his absence before facing the Knicks.

“Spencer’s on fire,” LeVert said. “We [he and Atkinson] haven’t talked much about it, but me and Spencer have great chemistry on the court. Obviously, he’s playing at an All-Star level right now, so, when I go back, it’s just going to be to help him get off in any way and then just help the team.”



