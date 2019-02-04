TODAY'S PAPER
Caris LeVert could return to Nets before All-Star break, source confirms

LeVert, who was averaging 18.4 points before injuring his ankle on Nov. 12, has been cleared for full-contact practice.

Caris LeVert of the Nets drives against Chris

Caris LeVert of the Nets drives against Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Barclays Center on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Emerging Nets star Caris LeVert, who has been out since suffering a dislocated right ankle on Nov. 12, is set to return to practice on Tuesday and could play before the All-Star break.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said before Monday night’s home game against the Bucks that LeVert and Allen Crabbe will scrimmage with the G League’s Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

Crabbe has been out since Dec. 12 with a knee injury.

“I think that’s to be determined — if they can be ready before the All-Star break,” Atkinson said. “I do think one of the strengths of our development program is we can simulate game-like conditions. Obviously, the G League, being able to scrimmage full-out, those guys are not going to back down. It’s a great kind of live experience for them. We can repeat that. We’ll evaluate them after the practice and going forward and make a decision collectively.”

The Nets began a three-game homestand against the Bucks Monday and it continues against the Nuggets on Wednesday and Bulls on Friday. The Nets play Feb. 11 at Toronto and Feb. 13 at Cleveland before the break.

It’s highly doubtful LeVert would return to action Wednesday after just one G League practice. But that would leave three more games before the break, and his return could happen at any time in that span.

LeVert’s original injury was diagnosed as a subtalar dislocation. It looked gruesome, but he did not require surgery. At the time of his injury, LeVert led the Nets with an 18.4 scoring average. They were slumping going into Monday, having lost three of four since Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a thumb injury five games ago that required surgery, so LeVert’s return would come at an opportune time for the Nets.

“This is good timing,” Atkinson said. “I’m excited.”

With Greg Logan

