The moment inside Target Center last November is etched in Caris LeVert’s mind — rising high to defend at the Minnesota basket, landing akwardly on his right foot and seeing it bent inward.

That foot dislocation would cost him nearly three months of his third NBA season.

“For sure, I think about that,” LeVert said after the Nets practiced Monday at HSS Training Center. “For sure. That was a huge moment. It was obviously very tough to go through that injury.”

LeVert returned in February, struggled and then came on late. The 6-7 guard really excelled during the first-round knockout by Philadelphia, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 46.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Now the Nets are about to tip off their season against Minnesota Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the stars, although the injured Durant may miss much or all of the schedule. Kenny Atkinson thinks LeVert has it in him to become the third star on the marquee.

“I think he’s trending toward that; I do,” the Nets’ coach said. “Small sample size, but I think he has the ability. I think he has the talent. There are some things he’s got to work on to get there. Am I going to be a two-way player? Am I going to defend, too? Is his catch-and-shoot going to go from 30 percent to 36 percent, 37 percent?

“I know he’s working on it. But those are kind of the two areas to get to that level, and he knows that . . . But he definitely has the talent and the ability to get to that level.”

The 25-year-old Michigan player was drafted 20th overall in 2016 by Indiana for Brooklyn in a deal that sent Thaddeus Young to the Pacers. LeVert averaged 13.7 points last season and 11.1 over those first three seasons. But over his first 12 games last season, he averaged 20.3. Two games later, he went down. He came back after missing 42.

“The thing with Caris was even up until his injury last year, we all thought he was playing at sort of an All-Star level,” teammate Joe Harris said. “He had the injury, difficult time coming back, like one would from a significant injury of that manner. But as soon as he got healthy — it was right around playoff time — he was back to his normal self. He had a great summer.”

LeVert said he learned some things along last season’s journey, including, “Staying focused; not letting the situation kind of get you down.”

In August, the Nets handed LeVert a three-year, $52.5 million extension that kicks in next season. He isn’t focused on third-star status at the moment.

“Obviously, that’s a long-term goal, but right now I’m not really looking at that,” LeVert said. “I’m just trying to get better every day and try to help the team in whatever way that I can.”

Notes & quotes: According to ESPN, Nets forward Taurean Prince has agreed to a two-year, $29 million contract extension.