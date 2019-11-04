After the Nets acquired top-tier free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the offseason, there was talk that homegrown talent Caris LeVert might emerge as the organization’s third superstar. Through six games, LeVert is the Nets’ second-leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, but during their loss Saturday in Detroit, LeVert sat out the final eight minutes in favor of backup Spencer Dinwiddie for what coach Kenny Atkinson said were defensive reasons.

It was the second time this season Dinwiddie got the call over LeVert for defensive purposes at the end of a game, so, Atkinson was asked before the Nets faced the Pelicans Monday night at Barclays Center what he needs from LeVert on defense.

“It was more defensive matchups,” Atkinson said. “It’s not just Spencer and him, but Spencer is an elite pick-and-roll defender, and sometimes, we feel like if we’re getting hurt there, we’ll throw Spencer at that matchup.

“Caris will end up finishing the majority of games. But as it always has been here, it’s who’s playing well at that time, and then, there’s the matchups. Those two things matter when we’re putting our end-of-game lineup out there.”

A rebuilt Okafor returns

Two seasons ago, the Nets took a flyer on trading for center Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, but he played in only 26 games and left in free agency. Okafor returned to Barclays Center as the Pelicans starting center, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

“I think he’s made a tremendous jump,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “He’s made unbelievable strides in his whole physical appearance and what he’s done to reinvent his body. He’s changed his diet…and he saw a sleep doctor this summer. That played a huge role in the right kind of sleep that he’s getting, and I think that’s been huge for him as far as physically being able to sustain some of the things he’s doing.”