The Nets and guard Caris LeVert have agreed to a contract extension, a source confirmed on Monday.

The source also confirmed that the extension is for three years and $52.5 million and that the deal does not include a player option. Since LeVert was in the draft class of 2016, he was eligible for his rookie extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the contract extension and details.

LeVert, who turned 25 on Sunday, hinted at a new deal in a tweet from his verified Twitter account on Sunday night.

"No better feeling to start off Year 25," LeVert wrote. "Brooklyn, I can't wait for what's next."

What's next for LeVert could be a big season playing alongside All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who signed with the Nets as a free agent in July. With Kevin Durant, another All-Star who committed to the Nets in free agency, sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers from a torn Achilles, LeVert will be relied on to score.

LeVert averaged a career-high 13.7 points in 40 games last season, including 25 starts. He dislocated his right ankle on Nov. 12 of last season, but did not need surgery and missed 42 games. LeVert returned in February and showed promising signs, with 11 points, four assists and five steals in 15 minutes in his first game back, a win over the Chicago Bulls.

LeVert averaged 21 points per game in the five-game playoff loss to the 76ers last season. He started two games in the series and was the Nets' most effective offensive player in the series.

“We were all impressed with how he bounced back, how he competes on a daily basis,” Marks said of LeVert after the series ended. “We see the competing on the floor. What I don’t think we all see is how he competes in the weight room, in the performance area and how he takes care of his body. We’ll address Caris at the right time.”

The deadline to sign LeVert to a rookie extension was Oct. 21, but Marks moved quickly to lock him up through 2023 and avoid the possibility of allowing him to become a restricted free agent next summer and possibly attract a more lucrative offer.

The Nets traded power forward Thaddeus Young to the Pacers for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, which general manager Sean Marks used to select LeVert. LeVert was Marks' first draft pick as Nets GM.