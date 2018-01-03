The Nets had to go without Caris LeVert in Wednesday night’s game against the Timberwolves at Barclays Center. The backup point guard has been playing well of late but suffered a strained left groin in Monday’s win over Orlando. Coach Kenny Atkinson indicated the team is hoping he will be able to play Saturday when the Nets host Boston.

“Nothing serious. It happened at the end of the game. I think he got hit on a layup at the end of the game,” Atkinson said. “Hopefully with the two days in between he’ll be able to go on Saturday . . . Just being cautious with it.”

LeVert has averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds over his last nine games.

When stating point guard Spencer Dinwiddie got rest, the Nets used a sort of committee to run the offense. Often it was Allen Crabbe bringing it up and handing it to Nik Stauskas at the top of the key to initiate the offense.

“Good thing how we play: I think you’ll see Joe [Harris] bring it up. You’ll see Nik bring it up. You’ll see Allen bring it up,” Atkinson said. “I just think when we play in different spots, we can do that.”

Isaiah Whitehead figured to be active for the game and a reasonable choice to fill the vacancy LeVert’s injury created, but he was not. Atkinson said the Brooklyn product was not available because he is “dealing with . . . a minor knee issue.”

n Net-cetera

DeMarre Carroll had been a game-time decision because of sore right ribs but was given the green light to play. Atkinson said, “He’s a big key in everything we do . . . we’ll read it during the game and if it’s bothering him we’re not going to risk it.” . . . . Rondae Hollis-Jefferson turned 23 on Wednesday . . . The Nets held the Timberwolves to 22 points in the first quarter, the lowest-scoring first quarter against them this season.