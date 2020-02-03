The Nets played their 49th game on Monday night and their 29th without Kyrie Irving. You’d think they’d be used to it by now.

But losing Irving again – this time for at least a week with a right knee sprain – required another adjustment by the players and coach Kenny Atkinson.

On Monday against the Phoenix Suns, Atkinson promoted Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to the starting lineup.

LeVert was brilliant in his first start since he returned on Jan. 4 from a nearly two-month absence because of thumb surgery. He scored a career high-tying 29 points as the Nets beat the Suns, 119-97, at Barclays Center.

LeVert shot 10-for-20 overall, 2-for-4 from three-point range and 7-for-7 from the line. He also handed out a season-high seven assists.

Joe Harris scored 16 points, Taurean Prince had 15, Dinwiddie chipped in with 14 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 13 off the bench as the Nets (22-27) won their third in four games.

Center Deandre Ayton led the Suns (20-30) with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker, who torched the Nets for 27 points in November and was averaging 27.2 this season, was held to 11 points and shot 3-for-15.

The Nets needed LeVert to build up fast from the 22 minutes he was averaging in his previous five games. He played 32 on Monday.

“Absolutely,” Atkinson said before the game. “Yes, he’ll have to play more minutes and we have to push that and I have to push it personally. We all know how good a player Caris is. I guess he’ll be playing more minutes. He’ll be playing backup point guard minutes. Like I said, to me it’s just a matter of time until he gets his rhythm back. I know he’s trying, but this could help kick-start him a little because we definitely can get more minutes.”

LeVert, who also scored 29 on Nov. 2, 2018, against Houston, hadn’t reached 20 points since Jan. 7.

He scored nine points late in the first quarter and the Nets went into the second with a 35-31 lead.

Early scoring hasn’t been a problem: The Nets scored more than 30 points in the first quarter for the fourth straight game and also went into halftime with a lead (55-52) for the fourth straight game.

LeVert scored 11 in the third quarter as the Nets took command by outscoring the Suns 35-21. LeVert ended the quarter by watching a pretty runner rim in and out with three-tenths of a second left. But he was fouled, and the two successful free throws gave LeVert 23 points and sent the Nets into the fourth quarter with a 90-73 advantage.

The Nets faced the Suns on Nov. 10 in Phoenix and allowed their most points to date in a 138-112 defeat. LeVert injured his thumb in that game.

The Nets began the night holding the seventh playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. When that was brought up to Atkinson, he quickly brushed it off.

“Like I keep saying, I look at things in such really short term . . . we really need to finish this stretch before the All-Star break on a positive note and with positive momentum,” he said. “I think that is vital. I’ve told the guys that. And then we can start talking after the All-Star break what that all looks like. But, man, we are battling to improve, battling to find some consistency. I think that’s what we’re looking for right now. I think if we do that we’ll be fine, but we have a long way to go and we have to, quite honestly, play better, especially in this last stretch before the break.”