Nets guard Caris LeVert has right thumb surgery

Nets guard Caris LeVert reacts after he sinks a three-pointer at Barclays Center on Nov. 4. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Nets guard Caris LeVert underwent surgery Thursday on his right thumb to repair ligaments, the team announced.

The Nets said in a news release that Dr. Michelle Carlson performed the successful surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The Nets did not say how long LeVert would be out.

LeVert flew from Salt Lake City to New York on Wednesday to have his thumb evaluated. LeVert sat out the Nets’ loss Tuesday in Utah.

The Nets signed free-agent guard Iman Shumpert on Wednesday in a move that was likely related to LeVert.

LeVert has started nine games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.

