TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

Warriors to host Nets in empty arena due to coronavirus concerns

The Golden State Warriors' championship banners hang above

The Golden State Warriors' championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Aug. 26, 2019. Credit: AP/Eric Risberg

By The Associated Press
Print

San Francisco is banning all large gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next two weeks and the Golden State Warriors intend to play at least one home game without fans.

Mayor London Breed announced the ban Wednesday. She says she understands the order "is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health." She says the Warriors are in support of the efforts, and the team announced it would host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night with no fans, making it the first NBA game set to be played in an empty arena.

The Warriors' next home game after that is March 25 against Atlanta.

Golden State also said all events through March 21 would be canceled or postponed. The G League Santa Cruz Warriors were set to host the Austin Spurs on Saturday, but that will be moved to Santa Cruz.

Fans will receive refunds, the team said.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics have canceled an exhibition game they'd scheduled against one another on March 24.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Yankees' Zack Britton delivers a pitch during Britton has bruised wrist after bring hit by line drive
Kevin Durant of the Nets smiles during the Durant joins Nets for West Coast road trip
David Wright, special advisor to Mets COO Jeff David Wright enjoying 'perfect' Mets advisory job
The Mets' Pete Alonso points from the dugout Mets show appreciation of Alonso with record salary
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis shoots over the Nets' LeVert, Dinwiddie give Vaughn a win over Lakers
The Islanders' Andrew Ladd redirects the puck to Isles fall to Canucks in shootout for seventh straight loss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search