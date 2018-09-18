Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Coach Kenny Atkinson expects jump in play from D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe and Jarrett Allen

Atkinson said veteran power forwards Ed Davis and Kenneth Faried, who were acquired in July, will improve the Nets' rebounding and defense.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with the media

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with the media at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Last season, top reserve Joe Harris was the poster-boy of the Nets’ development program, and it earned him a two-year deal worth $16 million this summer. Now, coach Kenny Atkinson is looking forward to the same kind of development from starters D’Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe and Jarrett Allen, all of whom will be in their second season with the Nets.

“D’Angelo has had a fantastic offseason improving his body and working on his game,” Atkinson said Tuesday at the club’s preseason news conference. “We expect Allen Crabbe also after his first full offseason and really Jarrett [Allen], too, having his first full offseason in its entirety, I think you’re going to see those guys make jumps.”

Atkinson said veteran power forwards Ed Davis and Kenneth Faried, who were acquired in July, will improve the Nets’ rebounding and defense. “Those guys are going to add a little beef and physicality and toughness,” Atkinson said. “Really welcome additions to the team.”

Free agent Shabazz Napier should add competition to a crowded backcourt that includes Russell, Crabbe, Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. “He had an excellent year last year with Portland,” Atkinson said. “When we played them, he was on our scouting report as an X Factor for them. He’s going to push people for playing time.”

Injured Hollis-Jefferson, Musa will be cleared for camp

General manager Sean Marks said first-round draft pick Dzanan Musa, who suffered an ankle injury recently while playing for the Bosnian national team underwent an MRI Tuesday, and Hollis-Jefferson, who suffered a strained adductor muscle during an exhibition in China, is recovering well. “It is not as serious as was posted out there thankfully,” Marks said of Musa’s injury. “Both will be cleared and integrated into training camp.”…Marks announced that undrafted rookie Theo Pinson will receive the Nets’ remaining two-way contract. They previously announced that former Suns free agent Alan Williams was signed to a two-way deal. Williams missed all but five games last season with a knee injury but was an effective rebounder his previous two years. “He’s a two-way guy, but we’re not limiting him and saying he’ll play here or [with the LI Nets],” Marks said. “It’s open competition in training camp for everybody.”

Newsday

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws on the field Chapman could be activated Wednesday or Thursday
Brooklyn Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson General Manager Sean Nets have several players up for extended contracts
Yankees pitcher Justus Sheffield at spring training at Yankees call up rookie lefty Sheffield for bullpen duty
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees stands Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' starting lineup
Giants cornerback Eli Apple breaks up a pass Giants' secondary poses challenge, Texans coach says
Damon Harrison of the Giants reacts after a Giants' defense and offense remain together at 0-2