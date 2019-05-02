D'Angelo Russell cited for marijuana possession

Nets All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell was detained Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport when a search of his luggage by TSA personnel revealed that he was transporting a small amount of marijuana. A spokesperson for the New York Port Authority Police told Newsday Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

Russell then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where he grew up and where his father still lives.

"We have been made aware of the situation involving D'Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time," the Nets said in a statement.

Russell is coming off a career season in which he averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and had a three-point shooting percentage of .369, all career-high numbers. Russell was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February and led the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2015 with a 42-40 record that represented a 14-win improvement over the previous season.

The 23-year-old Russell is at the end of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension from the team. He will become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Nets would have the right to match any offer. His roster slot has a salary-cap hold worth $21.1 million, and if the Nets renounced it, they could increase their available salary-cap room from a projected $30 million to more than $50 million.