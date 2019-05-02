TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

D'Angelo Russell cited for marijuana possession

The Nets guard was detained at LaGuardia Airport, issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell looks on against the

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell looks on against the Raptors during the second half of a game at Barclays Center on April 3, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Nets All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell was detained Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport when a search of his luggage by TSA personnel revealed that he was transporting a small amount of marijuana. A spokesperson for the New York Port Authority Police told Newsday Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released.

Russell then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where he grew up and where his father still lives.

"We have been made aware of the situation involving D'Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time," the Nets said in a statement.

Russell is coming off a career season in which he averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and had a three-point shooting percentage of .369, all career-high numbers. Russell was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February and led the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2015 with a 42-40 record that represented a 14-win improvement over the previous season.

The 23-year-old Russell is at the end of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension from the team. He will become a restricted free agent on July 1, but the Nets would have the right to match any offer. His roster slot has a salary-cap hold worth $21.1 million, and if the Nets renounced it, they could increase their available salary-cap room from a projected $30 million to more than $50 million.

Newsday columnist Greg Logan

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first Syndergaard throws shutout, hits HR to beat Reds
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the All-Star Silver: NBA can do more to address tanking
New St. John's basketball coach Mike Anderson throws New St. John's coach waiting on Figueroa, Heron
A horse gets a bath after an early-morning Ed McNamara's Kentucky Derby analysis 2019
The Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan plays the puck Former Isle says 'Canes benefited from no Coliseum
United States' Crystal Dunn dribbles the ball around Two LIers named to USA's Women's World Cup roster