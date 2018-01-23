TODAY'S PAPER
D’Angelo Russell takes his time to fit in with Nets

The point guard is coming off the bench and is limited to 15 minutes of playing.

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets controls

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets controls the ball in the first half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points in his Nets debut and averaged 20.9 points through his first 12 games before suffering a knee injury and missing nearly 10 weeks. Getting back into that groove while coming back from arthroscopic surgery has been no easy task for Russell, who scored just four points in his first two games back.

As much as he wants to make an immediate impact, Russell learned patience during his rehab process and simply is trying to fit into the program the Nets’ performance team has laid out for his comeback, which continued against the Thunder Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I’d rather be cautious and safe than trying to rush that process,” Russell said after morning shootaround. “I’m not really rushing anything.

“You win games by scoring more points, so I definitely want to score more points, but doing it the right way. I’m not going to just jump right in there and try to be the leading scorer. Game experience is going to help.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson described it as a “sign of maturity” that Russell isn’t trying to do too much. “I think he’s trying to fit in with what we’re doing, and if he keeps that mindset, once he gets in better rhythm, he’ll be more aggressive,” Atkinson said. “That’s who he is as a player. But right now, I like that he’s just trying to fit into the team concept.”

For the time being, Russell is coming off the bench and playing just under 15 minutes per game, but ultimately, he will start in the backcourt with Spencer Dinwiddie, who has excelled at point guard.

“He’s playing really well,” Russell said of Dinwiddie. “It’s coach’s decision to make those choices. Our job is to go out and play, and hopefully, we can finish games out together. A lot of guys are playing well. It’s a tough choice for coach, so I’m just trying to stay ready.”

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

