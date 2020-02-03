WASHINGTON —– Sometimes, it’s hard to realize that D’Angelo Russell only turns 24 later this month. He’s already in his fifth NBA season, has been an All-Star and made the playoffs and yet is now with his third franchise and living with rumors that he might possibly be on the move again at the trade deadline on Thursday.

But after all he has experienced while growing to professional adulthood, Russell has learned how to land on his feet no matter what fate has in store. As he told Newsday following a Warriors shootaround Monday before facing the Wizards, “I’m so comfortable being uncomfortable that I don’t even care, man. Hopefully, I can be [with the Warriors], but if God moves me somewhere else, I’m just going to be where my feet are and make the best of it.”

Two years ago, it was the Lakers who sent the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft to the Nets, where he thrived under coach Kenny Atkinson, earned an All-Star berth last season and led them to a 42-40 record and the sixth playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But when the Nets signed maximum-salary free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer, they shipped Russell to the Warriors as part of a sign-and trade for Durant.

It was disappointing for Russell to say goodbye to a franchise that helped him grow into a star who commanded a four-year contract worth $117 million. “It was tough, especially when you want to be there,” said Russell, who will return Wednesday to Barclays Center for the first time since the trade.

“That’s when the business side of the league takes place. I wanted to be there, but moves had to be made. There was no disappointment in the organization. It was totally understandable.”

Russell said he had “no idea” Durant and Irving would choose the Nets as their landing spot. After that blockbuster deal took place, there were suggestions on social media that Russell was upset with Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie, whose friendship with Irving was viewed by some as the conduit that led to that free-agent coup and Russell’s departure.

Asked if there were any hard feelings, Russell said, “Nah. Hell, no. I’m friends with Kyrie, too. I chatted with Kyrie throughout the summer. It was all love.”

Russell described his move to the Warriors as a “win-win” to join one of the NBA’s premier franchises. But the departure of Durant and veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston plus a season-ending knee injury to Klay Thompson and hand surgery that has limited Steph Curry to just four games gutted the Warriors, whose 11-39 record going into the Wizards game is the NBA’s worst.

Injuries have limited Russell to 32 games, but he’s averaging career highs in scoring (23.8) and three-point percentage (.383), and over the previous 16 games, he averaged 29.3 points. “D’Angelo has been great to coach,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We were hoping to see him with Steph and Klay, but injuries kept that from happening. It hasn’t been an ideal set of circumstances for anybody, but he’s handled his situation well and he’s played well for us.

“He’s also the subject of trade rumors all the time. I’ve talked to him about it, and it’s not an easy way to go. But he’s still playing at a really high level, which speaks to his focus and his professionalism.”

According to a report by SNY, the Knicks might have interest in Russell, but the rumor gaining the most traction has the Timberwolves seeking to acquire him and pair him with center Karl-Anthony Towns, a close friend. “It’s too touchy to speak on that right now, but I’d love playing with my brother,” Russell said of Towns. “That’s my guy.”

Like many others across the NBA, Russell was impacted dramatically by the recent death of former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. In an Instagram post, Russell called him a “True Role Model” and said he still hears all the advice Kobe gave him.

“I didn’t always hear it,” Russell admitted. “I didn’t always understand where he was coming from. But going through some of the things he was speaking on, it’s all coming back now. It’s coming to fruition. I’m hearing it from a different standpoint now.”

That view is another sign of Russell’s maturity, and he credits that growth to his experience with the Nets. “I think I created my own narrative, being a guy who kind of got chewed up and put through the grinder and coming out on top,” Russell said. “It makes you a better person.

“As far as coming out on top with the right mentality and it molding you into the best human being you can be, I think that’s what Brooklyn did for me. I became an All-Star, I got to touch the playoffs. To get a piece of that, I’m forever thankful.”

Russell said he remains especially close with former Nets teammates Caris LeVert and Joe Harris as well as Atkinson and several members of the club’s performance team, and he’s looking forward to his return trip to Brooklyn.

“I appreciate the city of New York just embracing me, and Brooklyn in general,” Russell said. “I got the chance to experience the full effect of New York and win in New York. There’s nothing better. So, if the fans embrace me, that’s amazing.”

With a smile, he added, “If they don’t, I understand. It’s cool.”