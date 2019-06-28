TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

D'Angelo Russell receives qualifying offer from Nets, source confirms

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell drives to the basket

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell drives to the basket in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

The Nets made a qualifying offer to restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell on Friday, one day ahead of the deadline, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic that was confirmed to Newsday by an NBA source.

Russell has one sneaker out the door if reports prove true that Celtics free-agent point guard Kyrie Irving is on the verge of signing with the Nets after free agency talks open at 6 p.m. Sunday. As a defensive measure, the Nets had to extend the qualifying offer to Russell in case Irving changes course and goes elsewhere.

Russell’s qualifying offer keeps his cap hold of close to $21.1 million in place and leaves the Nets with $46 million in cap room, which is enough to sign one maximum-salary free agent with plenty of room to spare. But it can be rescinded if the Nets need room to sign two maximum-salary free agents.

Until recently, the Nets were regarded as favorites to land Warriors forward Kevin Durant, but the latest rumors say they no longer are in the pole position. The Nets can offer a four-year deal worth $164 million, but the Warriors can keep him with a five-year deal for $221 million, an additional $57 million. Irving reportedly has tried to recruit Durant to the Nets, but those basketballs are all up in the air.

Newsday columnist Greg Logan

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left, Alonso thrilled to be picked for Home Run Derby
The 1969 Mets pose for a team photo. Family members share fond memories of 1969 Mets who have died
Manager Mickey Callaway of the New York Mets No miracle yet for Mets as they drop sixth in a row
Liberty's Asia Durr drives past Minnesota Lynx's Danielle Durr outplays Ogunbowale in Liberty's win
K'Andre Miller skates during New York Rangers Prospect Miller is a big presence on defense
New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates in Isles' Wahlstrom chooses the rink over classroom
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search