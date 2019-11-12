SALT LAKE CITY — The marriage between chief executive officer David Levy and the Nets lasted less than two months as he and the organization announced on Tuesday they “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

The former Turner Sports CEO was hired on Sept. 16 as the replacement for longtime Nets head Brett Yormark. Levy widely is considered a sports television marketing expert, and he had long NBA exposure with Turner Sports and is a close friend with commissioner Adam Silver.

But obviously Levy clashed with owner Joe Tsai and Oliver Weisberg, who is CEO of J Tsai Sports and serves as NBA Alternate Governor of the Nets. Weisberg previously was considered a candidate to run the Nets, and he now has been named interim CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center.

“I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Weisberg said in a statement. “As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan.

“We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans.”

Hofstra’s Wright-Foreman developing

Former Hofstra great Justin Wright-Foreman was drafted by the Jazz in the second round and then signed to a two-way deal. He has yet to make his NBA debut, but he did score 17 points in his recent G-League debut with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Asked to describe Wright-Foreman’s development potential, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, “The first thing is he loves to play, and when I say that, it translates to him being a great listener and someone who’s constantly trying to do what he needs to do to get better. We’re going to keep trying to show him those things.”