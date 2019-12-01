It’s not often David Nwaba hears his named called either by Nets coach Kenny Atkinson or certainly by the crowd in Barclays Center. But he earned praise from both of those audiences in the Nets’ 109-106 loss to the Heat Sunday afternoon.

Nwaba provided 10 much-need bench points for a second unit that has been struggling to score along with his trademark physical defense during his 18 minutes on the court. It was the second straight 10-point performance coming on the heels of his effort Wednesday night in Boston.

The mystifying thing is why Atkinson didn’t use him at all in the game against the Celtics Friday afternoon at Barclays Center. Nwaba made only his 12th appearance in 20 games for the Nets, and he took only 10 total shots in the first 10 appearances before showing he can contribute at the offensive end with 8-for-12 shooting the past two appearances.

“Really good,” Atkinson said of Nwaba’s effort against the Heat. “We need his physicality. He’s earning more playing time.”

Nwaba earned the appreciation of the Brooklyn Brigade cheering section, which had a lot of fun chanting his name in a silly way: “Nwaba-waba-waba.”

Asked if he feels he’s establishing himself, Nwaba said, “I’m just trying to bring some energy, just play hard, play the right way, shoot open shots, and whatever happens, happens.”

Nwaba is in his fourth season with his fourth different organization, so he knows what it’s like to handle insecurity. “Just stay ready,” Nwaba said. “I just got to be ready and stay positive about the whole process.”

When Wilson Chandler’s 25-game suspension ends on Dec. 15, the Nets will lose the extra roster spot they got for the final 20 games and must cut a player. Nwaba insists he’s not concerned.

“I know what I bring to this team,” Nwaba said. “Whatever happens, I’ll use it as fuel and just compete. Actually, I’m not even worried about that. I just worry about contributing.”