Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has fond memories of David Stern

In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas.  Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
DALLAS — One day after the death of David Stern, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle offered a poignant story about his last encounter with the former NBA commissioner. The meeting took place on Nov. 13 in New York, the day before the Mavs played the Knicks and was about a month before Stern’s Dec. 12 brain hemorrhage that led to his death on New Year’s Day.

“David had become a good friend over the years,” Carlisle said. “I was able to spend about an hour with him in his office on Fifth Avenue, talking about everything from family to business to new business ventures and interests, stuff in the league,” Carlisle said. “He was vibrant, he was in a great mood. He wouldn’t stop smiling. So that’s how I’m going to remember him.

“He was certainly one of the great sports leaders of our times. The things he did for the NBA were of staggering significance. It’s a great, great loss. The day I was with him, he looked so alive. It was stunning news. Very sad.”

One of Stern’s major accomplishments was spreading the NBA game to the global stage. It’s no coincidence the top two current All-Star vote-getters are Mavs star Luka Doncic of Slovenia and Bucks reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece.

“David had a great deal to do with the adoption and embracing of the global game,” Carlisle said. “I was fortunate to be an assistant coach when Arvydas Sabonis came over to Portland, and then I was an assistant with the Nets and had a chance to coach Drazen Petrovic. At that time, those were the two greatest European players.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who played professionally in Europe, also chimed in on Stern’s impact, saying, “I know I benefited specifically from the global explosion of the league and David understanding how important it was and spreading the good word about the NBA. Just a ton of respect for what he did for the league.”

