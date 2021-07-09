TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketballNets

Nets to hire David Vanterpool as assistant coach, source confirms

Timberwolves assistant head coach David Vanterpool in the

Timberwolves assistant head coach David Vanterpool in the second half of an NBA game on Dec. 20, 2019, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The Nets are finalizing a deal to bring David Vanterpool on as a part of Steve Nash’s coaching staff, according to a source.

ESPN was first to report that the 48-year-old Vanterpool would replace Ime Udoka, who took the head coaching job with the Celtics. Vanterpool has spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach for the Timberwolves after a long run in Portland, where he developed close relationships while helping develop players such as Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Vanterpool reportedly has interviewed for at least four different head coaching vacancies in recent years, but has yet to get his chance. It was that work in Portland that raised his profile into the national spotlight last year, not for the work he did, but for the job he didn’t get. When the Timberwolves dismissed Ryan Saunders and replaced him with Chris Finch, that elicited an angry social media post from Lillard.in

Lillard tweeted, "How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he’s right there on the bench . . . and has been in front office SUCCESSFULLY and on the front of a bench of a winning team SUCCESSFULLY (7 years) ... and also has played a major role in the development of a dominant backcourt smdh! [Shaking My Damn Head]"

Vanterpool’s relationships could pay off here, too. His first NBA job was as director of player personnel with Oklahoma City in 2010, which then had Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

