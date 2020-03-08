DeAndre Jordan had some choice words for the rumors that his friends — and resident superstars — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant helped orchestrate Kenny Atkinson’s ouster.

“Whatever the reports are, [they’re expletive],” the Nets center said, defiantly.

Told about the widespread reports, Jordan, who got only his fifth start of the season under interim coach Jacque Vaughn Sunday, pushed back, questioning both the source and the motivation.

“They’re just trying to get in the locker room, make it a thing about guys who aren’t even here, you know, playing, who are getting healthy,” Jordan said. “No offense to you guys, but I don’t care what the media says about our team. We know what’s going on here and where we want to be and this is just something to divide us as players and as an organization.”

Still, the optics are challenging. Atkinson is well-respected around the NBA and helped pull the Nets from the dregs of the Eastern Conference when he was hired in 2016. Then there’s the idea that the front office wouldn’t pull off such a truly shocking move if it hadn’t gotten the OK from Durant and Irving. Finally, on Sunday, Vaughn started Jordan, whom both Durant and Irving insisted join them on the Nets when they signed last year.

Jordan, playing in the place of Jarrett Allen, played well against the Bulls in what was a mostly sloppy win: He had 11 points and 15 rebounds, along with three blocks in nearly 29 minutes. Allen, meanwhile, scored 11 off the bench, with six rebounds in 19 minutes.

Vaughn said the decision was a “combination of things.”

“The combination of analytically speaking, how he and Wilson Chandler give us defensive rebounding, some presence at the rim, the combination of those two guys. Then I think you also look at the overall aspect of what it does to the second unit, with Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Chris Chiozza. The ability to play faster with that second unit, we want to see overall that as a coaching staff.”

Coming into Sunday, Jordan, 31, was averaging 8.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 21.8 minutes. Allen, 21, was averaging 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes.

"I was definitely shocked," Jordan said of the Nets decision to mutually agree to part ways with Atkinson. "I thought Kenny did a great job with us."