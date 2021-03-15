The Nets are the hottest team in the NBA with a 12-1 record heading into their game against the Knicks Monday night at Barclays Center. They have managed that record despite missing Kevin Durant for the past 11 games with a hamstring strain, and he was slated to miss his 12th straight against the Knicks.

If there is one Nets player on the hot seat, it is DeAndre Jordan, who came with free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a package deal in the summer of 2019. Jordan currently is the Nets’ starting center, but multiple media reports suggest the Nets might bid for Cavaliers center Andre Drummond if he is bought out by March 25.

And yet, Jordan has been a key Nets component during their 12-1 stretch. He has averaged 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and has played solid defense, topping his season averages of 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He was minus-3 total in the first 25 games of the season, but he has averaged plus-5.5 points over the past 13 games.

During the Nets’ 100-95 win over the Pistons on Saturday, Jordan scored a season-high 14 points, recording seven dunks, which is the most of any Net in 25 seasons. All came on lobs from guards James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The chemistry Jordan has developed with Harden on lob passes to the rim has been particularly noticeable. "It’s definitely gotten a lot better," Jordan said. "Just being able to be in the right spot for myself and for him, for us all to be successful, it was going to take some time.

"James is such a great passer, and we’ve had our conversations on the floor. A lot of times, we’re using the games to kind of feel each other out. We really don’t have a lot of practice time to drill into it, so we’ve got to learn on the fly. Also, we’ve got to take what the defense gives us sometimes, too, but he does such a great job of getting guys where they need to be and making the right basketball play."

The Nets suffered a 122-111 loss in Detroit on Feb. 9 that was embarrassing because of their poor defensive effort. They responded with the current 12-1 stretch. Jordan has played a major role in terms of leading the defense. He agreed the Nets' 100-95 win over the Pistons on Saturday, when they shot poorly from three-point range, was an example of their improved commitment.

Recalling the loss in Detroit, Jordan said, "That game a lot of us were frustrated with our play individually, our play collectively as a whole. We talked about it, we figured it out and we came back and responded. That’s what a lot of great teams do, and we want to be a great team.

"We had to figure out a way to respond to that, but I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘full circle’ thing. We had the effort we needed to win, and we’re going to need that regardless of who we’re playing for the rest of the season and postseason as well."

It’s anybody’s guess as to when Durant will return from his injury, but Harden has been carrying the Nets beautifully along with Irving’s offensive brilliance.

"James is doing so much for our team," Jordan said. "Scoring when we need him to score, playmaking, rebounding the basketball, being in the right spot defensively and just taking charge at that point guard spot for us. Whenever Ky is out, then, [Harden] is a little more aggressive, and when Ky is in, he’s more of a playmaker. For us to have him be able to do multiple things and be multiple threats out there, it’s great."