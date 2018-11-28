Nets forward DeMarre Carroll was cleared to play against the Jazz Wednesday night at Barclays Center after previously being listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. Carroll missed the early part of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle, but coach Kenny Atkinson said he doesn’t consider the soreness a red flag.

“He’s good to go,” Atkinson said. “That’s the report I get. I think anytime you have surgery there’s some residual stuff you have to deal with . . . No concern. I think if there was a concern he wouldn’t be playing tonight. He’s full go ready to roll.”

In the 10 previous games he played, Carroll averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He has come off the bench in every game after starting every game he played last season.

“I will say I think DeMarre is still getting back to the DeMarre of last year. It’s just evolution of him coming back from that injury. We give him minutes in doses, but I don’t think he’s in peak form right now. He just needs more time, more games,” Atkinson said.

Dudley demoted for now

For the second straight game, Atkinson started Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at power forward ahead of Jared Dudley, whose three-point shooting has slumped badly. He was 10-for-42 beyond the arc over the previous 15 games. Despite the demotion, Atkinson likes Dudley’s contribution.

“He’s like the 10W-40,” Atkinson said. “He makes everything work a little better. It’s hard to capture in stats. From our perspective, he moves the ball so well, he understands the nuances of the NBA on both sides of the ball. He’s really a sharp guy. I think he’s helping our younger guys. We love his IQ out there. I think that helps us play better. I’m pleased with how he’s played so far.” . . . Jazz guard Alec Burks was called off court during pregame warmups after he was traded with two second-round picks to the Cavs for Kyle Korver.