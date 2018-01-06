DeMarre Carroll spent much of the Nets’ win over the Timberwolves on Friday clutching at his sore right ribs, but he was on the floor at the end to make the final defensive stop in a one-point victory. Despite having to play through pain, Carroll told Nets coach Kenny Atkinson he was good to go against the Celtics Saturday at Barclays Center.

“I think it’s very painful, but I do think it’s something that can’t get worse,” Atkinson said before the game. “So, it’s what pain level can you tolerate? He’s obviously a tough guy. I talked to him this morning. He was gung-ho for playing.

“He’s just going to have to play through it until it goes away. I don’t know when that is.”

LeVert out again, Stauskas ‘de facto’ backup point

Backup point guard Caris LeVert missed his second straight game with a left groin strain. Atkinson described that decision as a precaution, said the injury “is not anything bad” and said he expects LeVert to be available Monday against Toronto at Barclays Center.

LeVert’s absence has meant more playing time for starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and Atkinson said Nik Stauskas has been the “de facto” backup point guard when the Nets need to run a set play.

“Nik, if we run a scripted pick-and-roll or something that is a set, he knows where to be and knows how to play that spot,” Atkinson said. “We’ve been pleased with his play. He’s a versatile guy. That’s why we were interested in obtaining him.”

Boston coach enjoys watching Nets

Celtics coach Brad Stevens enjoys watching the Nets for their entertaining style. “It’s a testament to who they are now that you lose Jeremy Lin in the first game of the season and D’Angelo Russell has been out, and they just have a wave of guys that play the right way and play the way they want to play,” Stevens said. “They’re a hard team to play against.”