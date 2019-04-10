Under normal circumstances, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Dwyane Wade likely would have sat out the final game of the season against the Nets Wednesday night at Barclays Center since the Heat were eliminated from the playoffs. But because it was the final game of his illustrious career, Wade was determined to play and showed up for the occasion wearing a flashy sports jacket adorned with black and gold sequins.

Wade was a coming off a 30-point effort in a victory over the 76ers the previous night in his home finale. “There’s going to be no guarantees that this will be like last night,” Spoelstra said before the game. “He let it all out there, including the postgame celebration. It was an incredible night. It was beautiful. Everything probably played out as well as you possibly could imagine it.”

Spoelstra praised the 37-year-old veteran of 16 seasons for the way he handled his farewell tour by coming off the bench rather than limit the development of younger players. “There haven’t been many successful guys that have done a retirement tour and been able to manage everything and strike a balance where it’s not only about you,” Spoelstra said. “Dwyane did that brilliantly.

“This was about the team. He was breathing life into young players, creating a new generation of Miami Heat players with our young guys that, with his guidance, they took on another level. I cherish that.”

Earlier this season, Wade exchanged jerseys with Nets All-Star D’Angelo Russell, which coach Kenny Atkinson suggested was motivation for Russell to play rather than rest. “I know our guys are honored and excited to play in his last game here at Barclays,” Atkinson said. “The guy gets 30 points last night, and I love that he’s playing tonight. That says everything about him and the Heat organization. I’m sure that’s part of D’Angelo’s thinking: ‘Man, I want to be in this game.’ It’s great for the NBA, great for Barclays, and obviously great for Dwyane.”