PHILADELPHIA — Just 53 seconds into Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the 76ers Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center, second-year Nets center Jarrett Allen picked up his second foul trying to guard muscular Joel Embiid. When Allen picked up his third later in the opening period, he was done for the first half and he would wind up playing just 9:39 for the game.

In his place, backup center Ed Davis came off the bench and put the backbone in the Nets’ defense with 16 rebounds and physical play against Embiid, who scored 22 points but on 5-for-15 shooting. Davis was just as effective at the offensive end, scoring 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and setting the picks that freed up guards D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to get open in the paint.

The result was an emphatic 111-102 road victory by the underdog Nets that let the 76ers know they are in for a tough series. Following the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson tipped his cap to the monumental role eighth-year veteran Davis played. “Game-changer,” Atkinson said. “Jarrett obviously got in foul trouble. Ed was the key. He really gave us the physicality we needed. Huge game by Ed.”

Veteran Jared Dudley said Davis displayed the tough-minded approach that set the example for how the Nets must play. “Blue collar, a miner,” Dudley said. “He put his hard hat on and went in there. He’s fighting Joel. He knows he’s giving up size and weight, but he rebounded his [butt] off.”

Embiid was doubtful for the game because of left knee soreness that caused him to miss five of seven games at the end of the regular season. His rust showed with a 0-for-5 shooting effort from three-point range, so Davis downplayed his defensive presence.

“He just missed some shots,” Davis said. “If he goes two for five from three in the first half, it’s a totally different game. He missed shots, and that’s all there is to it.”

Veterans like Davis, Dudley and DeMarre Carroll have played a key role guiding a young Nets team all season, and it was no different in a playoff game that was the first ever for the majority of players on the active roster.

Asked how they responded, Davis said, “We’ve got a bunch of dogs on this team, starting with Rodi [rookie Rodions Kurucs]. Guys are just ready, locked in and focused. Obviously, it’s the first time for a lot of the guys. But this is one of the toughest environments in the league and they did a hell of a job tonight.

“Hopefully, it rolls over. It’s just one game. You can’t go out and celebrate and pop bottles tonight. It’s the first of four.”

Davis said the Nets have embraced the underdog role in this series just as they have all season long when they exceeded by far the preseason projections most had for them. “Sometimes, you’ve got to find something to motivate you and you’ve got to have that chip on your shoulder,” Davis said. “That’s what we have, starting with Kenny at the top.”