PORTLAND — When the Trail Blazers allowed Ed Davis to leave after three seasons to sign as a free agent with the Nets last summer, his Portland teammates reacted with great disappointment at losing a guy who did all the dirty work for them and was a mature presence in the locker room.

Davis returned to Moda Center Monday night for the first time to face his former team, but he downplayed any revenge motive because of the game’s importance to the Nets’ playoff push.

“We’ve got to go there with the mindset we’re trying to get a win,” Davis said. “The rest of these games are big for us. We’ve just got to lock in and do whatever it takes to get a win.”

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson noted how the Blazers beat the Nets soundly at Barclays Center in the first game out of the All-Star break. “We’ve got another shot,” Atkinson said. “It’s a tough game on the road against a team that’s playing very well. Ed’s coming off a great game against the Lakers — his rebounding, finishing, everything. He was great. I hope he can carry that over. You always want to play well against your ex-team.”

Davis is known for his defense and rebounding and is averaging a career-high 8.6 rebounds per game and leads the Nets with a 100.2 net defensive rating. Recently, he passed Kevin McHale to rank as the second-leading all-time rebounder off the bench in NBA history behind only Paul Silas. But Davis had 14 points to go with 15 rebounds against the Lakers, and Atkinson is encouraging him to score in the pick-and-roll.

“I always tell him, ‘You’re a better roller than you think you are,’” Atkinson said. “He’s really good at it, and he’s got to continue to do it.”

Told he looked good dunking lob passes D’Angelo Russell fed him, Davis said, “I took him out to dinner a couple times, so he’s taking care of me now.”