When the free agency negotiating period opened at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, the first priority for Nets general manager Sean Marks was to keep his own house in order and then work to fill in the roster around the edges while preserving the potential for two maximum salary slots a year from now.

That process began when the Nets on Saturday faced a midnight deadline to guarantee the $1.54 million salary of 2016 second-round pick Isaiah Whitehead, who spent most of last season in the G league, or waive him. Before the draft, an NBA source confirmed Marks completed a trade for Charlotte center Dwight Howard, but it doesn’t become official until the moratorium ends on Friday and Marks reportedly is in the process of negotiating a buyout.

Next on the agenda is locking up the Nets’ own free agent guard Joe Harris, a player they developed the past two seasons into a valuable reserve who averaged 10.8 points and shot 41.9 percent from three-point range. Harris and Marks have made it clear they want the relationship to continue.

As Harris previously told Newsday, “The relationship has obviously been great . . . I’ve really enjoyed being here. It’s the first place I really got an opportunity to play. From top to bottom, everybody in the organization is good people, and it’s a good place to come in and work and they have great culture. You just can’t take that for granted.”

Given the Nets’ lack of frontcourt depth, two other free agents who potentially could return are forwards Dante Cunningham and Quincy Acy. But their fate might depend on what Marks does on the free agent market in terms of looking for a “stretch four” and a backup center with shot-blocking ability.

Unrestricted free agent forwards who might provide the three-point shooting the Nets are seeking include the Magic’s Mario Hezonja and the Mavericks’ Doug McDermott. UFA center candidates include the Mavs’ Nerlens Noel, the Suns’ Alex Len and the Lakers’ Thomas Bryant, who was waived Saturday and has development potential.

In his first three forays into the free agent market since assuming the GM role, Marks has tried to go after restricted free agents, but their teams matched his offer sheets every time. Last summer, he landed one of the RFAs he targeted previously when the Trail Blazers unloaded the salary of forward Allen Crabbe in a trade.

This season, the RFA market for power forwards might tempt Marks again. Most likely, the Magic’s Aaron Gordon and the Bucks’ Jabari Parker are beyond the Nets’ budget. If the Lakers have to renounce their qualifying offer to Julius Randle in the event of a deal to clear cap space for LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, Randle might become available as a UFA, but he also could be packaged in a deal. One other RFA forward who might draw interest from Marks is the Spurs’ Davis Bertans, who could fall victim to their roster maneuvering in any move to trade Leonard for major assets.

But with the potential to have anywhere from $65 million to $80 million in cap space next summer, Marks has to watch his spending closely.