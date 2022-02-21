TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets

Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat drives

Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  Credit: Getty Images/Jacob Kupferman

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Free agent guard Goran Dragic has decided to sign with the Nets for the remainder of the season, according to a report in The Athletic.

Dragic, 35, entered free agency after the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract following a trade from the Toronto Raptors earlier this month. He was traded in the offseason from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry trade, but played sparingly for the Raptors.

In five games for Toronto, Dragic averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. He last played in a 127-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 13, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. On Nov. 28, he left the team for a personal matter.

One of the most coveted players in the buyout market, Dragic also drew interest from the Dallas Mavericks and the Lakers. In joining the Nets, Dragic reunites with Nets coach Steve Nash, a former Phoenix Suns teammate.

Dragic likely can’t play heavy minutes, but his addition gives the Nets some depth in case Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status continues to limit his play and Ben Simmons struggles to get back to where he was before his problems in last year’s playoffs.

Barbara Barker, Newsday sports columnist and features writer.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

