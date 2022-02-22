Goran Dragic's signing with Brooklyn Nets becomes official

The Nets made it official on Tuesday, signing veteran point guard Goran Dragic for the rest of the season.

To make room on the roster, the club requested waivers on guard Jevon Carter.

Dragic, 35, entered free agency after the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract following a trade from the Toronto Raptors earlier this month.

In five games for Toronto, Dragic averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. He last played on Nov. 13, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. On Nov. 28, he left the team for a personal matter.

Dragic provides depth for the Nets, who are still playing without the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving in New York City games under current COVID-19 mandates. The Nets return from the All-Star break on Thursday to host the Celtics.