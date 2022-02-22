TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

Goran Dragic's signing with Brooklyn Nets becomes official

FILE - Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives

FILE - Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dragic signed with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Nets made it official on Tuesday, signing veteran point guard Goran Dragic for the rest of the season.

To make room on the roster, the club requested waivers on guard Jevon Carter.

Dragic, 35, entered free agency after the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract following a trade from the Toronto Raptors earlier this month.

In five games for Toronto, Dragic averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. He last played on Nov. 13, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. On Nov. 28, he left the team for a personal matter.

Dragic provides depth for the Nets, who are still playing without the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving in New York City games under current COVID-19 mandates. The Nets return from the All-Star break on Thursday to host the Celtics.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

From left to right, producer Tommy Lugauer, Craig
'Carton and Roberts' back ahead of 'Michael Kay Show' in January
Paul O'Neill hits a two-run homer in the
Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's number
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball
It's a start, but still a long way to go for MLB, union
Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press
MLB, union meet for five hours, but little progress is made
The Knicks' Derrick Rose drives to the basket
Five keys for the Knicks after the All-Star break
Nets guard Kyrie Irving waits for play to
Five things Nets will need to get season back on track
Didn’t find what you were looking for?