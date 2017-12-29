MIAMI — The Nets certainly don’t want to make it a habit, but their “bounce-back factor” following a humiliating loss kicked into high gear again Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Two days after being embarrassed and forgetting how to play defense in New Orleans, they regained what they would like to be their consistent identity in a dominant 111-87 pummeling of the Heat.

Just a week earlier, they followed a bad loss at Toronto with a blowout win over the Wizards in which they led by as much as 40 points at home. This time, their lead reached a high of 38 points in the third quarter on the road, and their bench outscored the Heat reserves, 55-27.

Backup guard Joe Harris topped the Nets (13-22) with 21 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 and had eight rebounds, rookie center Jarrett Allen totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, backup point guard Caris LeVert had 12 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 points and six assists and Tyler Zeller had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak, shot 42.3 percent from three-point range and held the Heat (18-17) to 33.7 percent overall and a miserable 11.5 percent (3-for-26) from three-point range. Josh Richardson scored 19 for the Heat, and Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and eight rebounds.

After the Nets threw out their second horrible defensive performance in two weeks, a loss at New Orleans in which they trailed by as much as 33 points and allowed the Pelicans to do whatever they wanted offensively while running up 128 points, coach Kenny Atkinson once again got after his starters about their low-energy starts and less than physical effort.

“We’ve been slipping defensively,” Atkinson said of the Nets’ 1-7 two-week stretch. “We get better defensively, and then we have a stinker . . . I think there’s another level of urgency in terms of stopping your man, another level of physicality.”

Another factor contributing to the Nets’ malaise might have been the wear and tear of a schedule in which they play 21 games in 32 days through New Year’s Day, including 13 road games. Point guard Dinwiddie admitted it has been a test of fortitude.

“I think this is where young guys grow up,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s on us to take this as a learning experience and continue to grow and evolve. Also, when you’re faced with losses, it’s about being resilient. That’s something for our young group to learn.”

The Nets didn’t look too resilient at the start of the game when Miami scored the first eight points on the way to an early 18-8 lead and Whiteside had his way in the paint. But the Nets’ second unit entered and everything changed. They scored 13 unanswered points to begin a 27-5 run that extended well into the second quarter and included 11 points from Harris for a 35-23 lead.

Whiteside re-entered the game, and the Heat chipped its deficit down to five points, but that’s when the Nets’ starting unit started playing the same tough defense as the second unit and found that it led to production at the other end. Hollis-Jefferson was a terror as he scored 12 points in a 22-7 run to reach halftime with the Nets holding a 59-39 lead. That marked the fewest points allowed by the Nets in the first half this season, and their 20-point halftime lead was a franchise record in 58 all-time trips to Miami.

A 9-2 Nets surge to open the third period pushed their lead to 27, and an 11-1 burst that included five points by Dinwiddie boosted the difference to 31 points at 79-48. Allen then scored six points in a 7-0 surge that gave the Nets a 38-point lead at 93-55 near the end of the third period.