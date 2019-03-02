Nets' third loss in row drops them below .500

MIAMI — The Nets’ optimism could not have been higher when they reached the All-Star break a game above .500 and celebrated with four players taking part in the weekend festivities. But even though they are fully healthy for the first time all season, the Nets have seemed dazed and confused while searching to regain their identity.

For the third straight game, they lost to a team below them in the Eastern Conference standings, and it wasn’t even close. The Nets trailed by as much as 31 points on their way to a 117-88 defeat by the Heat Saturday night at American Airlines Arena. The loss was the third straight by the Nets, who fell below .500 at 32-33 and into a sixth-place tie with the Pistons just 1 ½ games ahead of the eighth-place Magic.

Only three Nets managed to score in double figures led by Joe Harris with 15 points while Spencer Dinwiddie and D’Angelo Russell each had 10, but Russell was scoreless in the second half. Harris had four turnovers and finished minus-27 for the game. The Nets shot just 35.6 percent from the field, made only 9 of 42 three-pointers (22.0 percent) and were out-rebounded, 56-36.

Kelly Olynyk led the 10th-place Heat (28-33) with 25 points, Derrick Jones Jr. added 18, and they shot 49.4 percent from the field and totaled 36 assists.

The Nets were coming off a pair of home losses and playing their third game in four nights. Although they still were in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, there recent poor play allowed the teams behind them to creep closer in the rearview mirror, so coach Kenny Atkinson found himself searching for answers while adjusting to having a completely healthy lineup.

“We have a balanced roster, we have a lot of good players,” Atkinson said before the game. “I don’t want to use that as an excuse, or even guys are getting used to each other again. We should be able to turn it on because a lot of these guys have been with us for a while now.”

Wherever the “on” switch was located, the Nets continued to struggle to find it during the first half as they allowed the Heat to get out to a 54-44 halftime lead. Olynyk and Winslow had their way in the opening half, combining to score 27 of those points.

Once again, the Nets found themselves losing the rebounding battle, 26-19, at the half, and their 4-for-17 struggles from three-point range made it difficult to generate any consistent offense. The Heat did a good job of pressuring the Nets’ primary ballhandlers out high with a trapping defense, but when they drove, the Heat had help waiting in the paint.

Atkinson said he planned to go game to game with his rotation decisions and players would have to “earn” their time. Sure enough, starting power forward Treveon Graham got only six first-half minutes while Rodions Kurucs had 14 off the bench.

Speaking of Kurucs before the game, Atkinson said, “I think he was in a little bit of a rut there for a while, but I think he’s kind of come back to life I need to do a better job finding minutes for him at the four and at the three. He’s going to still be in the rotation.”

When the Heat opened the second half with a 6-0 surge to push their lead to 16 points, the Nets were in big trouble for the third straight game. Midway through the third period, Jones came off the bench to score seven straight points in a 12-2 run that pushed the Heat’s lead to 79-56. The quarter ended with the Heat still in front by 20 and no sign of the Nets finding any answers.