The Nets reinforced their supply of power forwards by reaching an agreement with three-year veteran Henry Ellenson on a two-way contract on Monday. The transaction first was reported by ESPN and confirmed to Newsday by an NBA source.

The 6-11, 245-pound Ellenson is just 22 years old, but has played 76 NBA games over the past three seasons with the Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 18 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, and with the Knicks, who signed him as a free agent last February after he was released. Ellenson was on the Knicks’ Summer League team, but left after six days for unspecified reasons.

The former Marquette star has modest career averages of 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds and a 35.3 three-point shooting percentage. The Nets needed depth at power forward because star free agent Kevin Durant likely will miss next season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. That leaves second-year man Rodions Kurucs and veteran Wilson Chandler as the top power forwards, though small forward Taurean Prince also can play the four spot.