TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Iman Shumpert to sign with the Nets as Caris LeVert has thumb examined, source says

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert reacts after he

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert reacts after he sinks a three-point basket at Barclays Center on Nov. 4, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

DENVER – Nets guard Caris LeVert flew from Salt Lake City to New York on Wednesday, where he will be evaluated for possible ligament damage to his right thumb, an NBA source confirmed. In a move that likely is related, the team will sign free-agent guard Iman Shumpert, the source said.

Shumpert possibly could join the Nets in time for their game against the Nuggets on Thursday night in Denver.

LeVert’s medical news first was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the Shumpert signing. The Nets have an open roster spot to accommodate Shumpert while forward Wilson Chandler serves the remainder of a 25-game suspension for using a banned substance. Chandler is eligible to return Dec. 15, and the Nets either would have to release him or another player to keep Shumpert.

LeVert sat out the Nets’ loss Tuesday in Utah, which left the Nets with just two point guards, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie. Shumpert can play both guard positions and could help make up for the loss of LeVert’s ballhandling. He is considered a solid defensive player, which is something the Nets need.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Kyrie Kyrie Irving questionable for Thursday with shoulder injury
Jets coach Adam Gase looks on during the Johnson says Gase will remain Jets coach
WFAN Radio host Evan Roberts speaks at the Source: No Evan with Maggie & Bart next week on WFAN
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks backs up Porzingis unsure of reception from fans in MSG return
Fans cheer an New York Islanders goal in Isles want to feed off energy of Coliseum crowd tonight
John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates Best: Isles, Tavares both prospering after split
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search