DENVER – Nets guard Caris LeVert flew from Salt Lake City to New York on Wednesday, where he will be evaluated for possible ligament damage to his right thumb, an NBA source confirmed. In a move that likely is related, the team will sign free-agent guard Iman Shumpert, the source said.

Shumpert possibly could join the Nets in time for their game against the Nuggets on Thursday night in Denver.

LeVert’s medical news first was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the Shumpert signing. The Nets have an open roster spot to accommodate Shumpert while forward Wilson Chandler serves the remainder of a 25-game suspension for using a banned substance. Chandler is eligible to return Dec. 15, and the Nets either would have to release him or another player to keep Shumpert.

LeVert sat out the Nets’ loss Tuesday in Utah, which left the Nets with just two point guards, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie. Shumpert can play both guard positions and could help make up for the loss of LeVert’s ballhandling. He is considered a solid defensive player, which is something the Nets need.