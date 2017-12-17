TODAY'S PAPER
Jahlil Okafor doesn’t get off bench in Nets’ loss to Pacers

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson: “We need to help him get in better condition. That is first off.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas, left, and center

Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas, left, and center Jahlil Okafor look on from the bench against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center. Dec. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Jahlil Okafor made his Nets debut Friday night at Toronto and scored 10 points in 22:30 off the bench. But he went back to watching the whole game from the bench Sunday night as the Nets lost to Indiana, 109-97, at Barclays Center.

It was a repeat of his first two games after the trade with Philadelphia, which used him in only two games. It sounds as if Okafor is going to be doing even more watching for a while.

“I had a great conversation with him,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I think the plan going forward is a couple of things. We need to help him get in better condition. That is first off. We need to integrate him more into the system.

“I think it’s going to take some time. I’m not going to give you a date, but it is a strategic plan, just like we have done with all our guys, integrating guys into the team.”

Crabbe breaks out

Before sitting out at Toronto with left knee soreness, Allen Crabbe was in a slump from three-point range. In his previous three games, 29 shots went up and only six came down in the net.

Crabbe said he put in extra work in the gym, and he was back shooting straight Sunday night, at least in the first half. He hit four of his five three-point tries on the way to 17 points, although he missed his only shot — a three-pointer — in the second half.

Crabbe left feeling encouraged and said, “So I’ll just try to build on that and try to stay consistent and make sure I’m not in one of these slumps.”

Roster move

Milton Doyle, who has played well for the Long Island Nets of the G League, reportedly is getting a two-way contract. Doyle, who was waived before the season, has averaged 21.3 points and shot 43.3 percent from the field in 17 games. Guard Yakuba Ouattara, who had a two-way contract, was waived.

