The Nets traded for former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.

Okafor, a 6-11 center taken as the third selection in 2015 out of Duke by the Sixers, Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick were sent to the Nets in exchange for Trevor Booker, according to the reports.

“It’s been real Brooklyn,” Booker tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Will always have nothing but love for you. Loved my time in New York!!!”

Okafor has appeared in two games for the Sixers this season. In 105 career games, Okafor is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Stauskas has appeared in six games this season. In his fourth season, the shooting guard is averaging 7.3 points in 22 minutes per game for his career.

Booker, a seventh-year power forward, averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22 minutes per game for the Nets this season.