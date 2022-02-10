Wave goodbye to the Big 3. Say hello to the Big 2 and change.

The Nets traded disgruntled All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. The Nets will get the 76ers' unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick in the trade, which was first reported by ESPN.

The Harden era in Brooklyn lasted slightly less than 13 months. When the Nets acquired him from the Houston Rockets last January to go along with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the team on paper had the potential to win multiple championships.

The Big 3 often looked unstoppable when they played together; the problem was they rarely did because of multiple injuries and Irving’s vaccination status. The Nets had a 16-3 record when all three were available.

The trade ends a several-week standoff between Harden and the Nets. Harden declined to sign a contract extension with the Nets before the season and is eligible to become a free agent this summer.



Harden, who has a nagging hamstring injury and missed the last three games, was not on the trip with the Nets Thursday.

In the trade, the Nets may have swapped one unhappy player for another. Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade from the 76ers during the offseason. Simmons reportedly didn’t feel supported by the Philadelphia coaching staff after he received criticism for a subpar performance in last year’s playoffs. Earlier this season, he said he was not mentally ready to play for the 76ers.

The addition of Curry could be a significant one. Steph Curry's 31-year-old brother, who is a career 43.7% shooter from three-point range, brings the outside shooting that the team has been missing since Joe Harris went down early in the season with an ankle injury. Drummond, who has had four games of 20-plus rebounds this season as Joel Embiid's primary backup, will give the Nets some much-needed help on the boards.