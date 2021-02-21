James Harden started it, and then he finished it.

What began with Harden’s domination — and a double-digit Nets lead — ended with Harden making a key defensive play and snatching victory from the grips of collapse Sunday evening, as the Nets held off a late-stage surge by the Clippers to win, 112-108, at the Staples Center.

"The most I'm proud of is our mindset every game, every possession," Harden said. "It's the same mindset and that is to go out there and help each other defensively. Offensively, take your shots when you're open and when you're not, be unselfish. And it's contagious on both ends of the floor as you can see. So, we're still growing, but this is a really good road trip for us and now we get the opportunity to go back home and keep playing that same brand of basketball."

The Nets led by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter, but fell victim to Serge Ibaka’s 12 points in the quarter, along with a sloppy defense that allowed the Clippers to first get back into the game, and then nearly take it over.

"I don’t think today was perfect by any stretch, but I think hustle and desire carried us through stretches," Steve Nash said. "We made it interesting at the end, but I thought over the course of the night we played well enough to win the game."

The Clippers got to within four with 1:53 to go when Harden, an 89% free-throw shooter this season, missed a pair. DeAndre Jordan managed to nab a key defensive rebound seconds later and was put on the line, where he was 1-for-2.

Those misses became key when Lou Williams’ corner three-pointer brought the Clippers to within 108-106, and Kawhi Leonard’s free throws tied it with 28.6 left.

Kyrie Irving’s long three hit the back of the rim and bounced out, but Jordan’s put-back — a one-handed volley into the net — gave the Nets a two-point lead with 11 seconds to go. Leonard drove for a layup that would have tied the game, had he not pushed off a pressing Harden for an offensive foul with 8.1 seconds left. Harden made his next two free throws to seal the game.

The Nets were dealt another difficult blow before that, when Patrick Beverley made hard contact on Jeff Green’s right side on a back screen with 2:50 left. Green lay writhing on the hardwood for a few long seconds before being escorted to the locker room, in apparent pain. There was no immediate update on injury

The Nets, though, won their sixth in a row, and concluded the most successful West Coast road trip in franchise history, 5-0 against the Warriors, Kings, Suns, Lakers and the Clippers. The next time they’ll see any of those teams will be in the playoffs. Early on, though, that win streak looked like it was going to be a whole lot easier.

Harden put on a master class in the first half, and continued embracing the mantle of facilitator and shot creator, while thriving against the Clippers’ potent offense. He scored 37 points, with 11 rebounds and seven assists. It was his 12th consecutive double-double, extending a franchise record. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points with eight assists. Paul George lead the Clippers with 34 points.

The Nets, playing without Kevin Durant (hamstring) took a two-point deficit into the second quarter but turned it around and outscored the Clippers 30-21 in the second quarter to go into the break up 58-51.

They did, however, lose Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot in the second quarter with a right hip contusion. Harden had 21 points and eight rebounds in the first half, matching franchise highs for a performance in any half (Jason Kidd also scored 21 points with eight rebounds in the second half of a game in 2003).

"We showed mental toughness, belief and connectivity by continuing on this trip no matter who was available," Nash said. "We showed that toughness that is non-negotiable if you want to be a great team."