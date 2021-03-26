The commotion surrounding the NBA trade deadline on Thursday was impossible to ignore even for a longtime veteran such as Jeff Green. The Nets forward admitted his phone alerts and Instagram kept him abreast of all the player movement even as his own team remained idle in the trade market after previously making the biggest trade of the season to acquire James Harden back on Jan. 14.

In a sense, it could be argued that other Eastern Conference contenders made moves because they must play catch-up to the Nets (31-15), who concluded a three-game road trip with a 113-111 victory over the Pistons (12-32) on Friday night in Detroit. The Nets passed the Bucks into second place in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the 76ers.

Following shootaround, Green was asked if the Nets are focused on gaining the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which would mean they would not have to face both the Bucks and the 76ers to reach the NBA Finals, or if they are more concerned with getting everyone on the roster healthy.

Blake Griffin (rest) returned and scored 17 points against the Pistons, Harden (sore neck) had 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. And Landry Shamet (sprained right ankle) was ruled out of the game. Of course, Kevin Durant (strained left hamstring) missed his 18th straight game and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) sat out his third consecutive game.

"Just trying to get healthy," Green said of the Nets’ goal for the stretch run to the playoffs. "To be honest, we haven’t had any conversations about seeding. I don’t think it’s the right time to do that, anyway. We still have a long season to go. It’s just about being healthy and clicking on all cylinders and making sure we’re prepared for when the playoffs come."

While the 76ers, Bucks, Heat and Celtics all made roster additions, the Nets know the biggest addition in the East will be when Durant returns to health. He has missed 21 of the Nets’ last 22 games for a variety of reasons and they've gone 17-5 in that stretch.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Speaking of Durant’s impending return, which might come as soon as the three-game homestand that begins on Monday, Green said: "It’s a confidence booster, especially the way we’ve been playing. We’ve gotten contributions from everybody that’s been on the floor, and that’s a confidence builder in itself, knowing that we can trust the next guy.

"When Kevin gets back, it just adds to the firepower we have. I think it puts other teams at a much higher awareness notice of knowing what we have, the personnel we have and how they have to prepare if you want to beat us. We understand what we have and know that we have what it takes to win games."

Despite their recent success, the Nets were coming off a 30-point blowout against the NBA-best Jazz on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City when Harden was forced to sit out because of his neck injury. He has struggled with his shooting since the All-Star break although he has remained a dominant player who is contending for MVP honors. Friday night, Harden shot 14-for-30, including 4-for-11 on three-pointers.

"He had to play the All-Star game," Green said of Harden. "You need rest, but it’s tough when you’re playing every other day. I’m sure that he can find ways to get back on track. I’m not too concerned about him missing shots. We want him to take the shots he’s been taking.

"But he’s been missing shots, and we’ve still been winning. It’s just what you have to deal with. Everybody is going through fatigue and injuries at this point in the season. I’m sure he will find a way to get through it and get refreshed before the playoffs."