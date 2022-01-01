Nets give up 13-point lead, fall at home to Clippers

On paper, the Nets should have had an easy go of it. The Clippers were thoroughly stripped of their players, thanks to COVID-19 — their coach hit with the virus, too.

Brooklyn had a full complement of players, save for Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris. This should have been an easy one, a good one, a way to transition from some of the adversities they’ve faced.

Instead, it was a lesson in humility.

The Nets squandered a 13-point fourth quarter lead, crumbled in their transition defense, and lost their second in a row. This one went to the Clippers, 120-116 at Barclays Center in one of their most disappointing losses of the season.

"Like coach said, we didn’t deserve to win this game," Kevin Durant said. "We came in with a [messed] up attitude to start, thinking we were just going to walk into a W. Hopefully, a loss like this will sit in your brain until tomorrow. You understand what your job is as an individual and how you be your best at your job and how you can bring it to the collective. It’s always, always about the collective. If you’re not feeling like [crap] after this game, you have to look yourself in the mirror."

With the Clippers down seven points, Terance Mann made one of two free throws, Reggie Jackson hit a jump shot, and Eric Bledsoe hit two free throws to get the Clippers within two. Harden fed DeAndre’ Bembry to kick off a three-point play to give the Nets the 110-105 advantage. That’s the last time they’d have the momentum, though. Amir Coffey hit a three to tie the score and Justise Winslow’s layup with 1:04 left gave the Clippers the lead for good.

James Harden led all scorers with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Durant added 28 points with nine rebounds. Meanwhile, the Clippers had five players in double digits led by Eric Bledsoe with 27 points. Patty Mills fouled out midway through the fourth, significantly changing the tenor of the game.

"It was a huge absence," Durant said. "When we went out there, all they were screaming is, ‘Now they only got two shooters out there.’ Now the double teams came in and they were just going to forget about their defensive scheme and just bring that to James and myself."

Though the game was close, the Nets led the majority of the way and finally were able to take substantial leads of nine points twice in the third — the last being Harden’s floater with five minutes left in the quarter to put them up 77-66, part of an 8-0 run. The Clippers scored the next four, but Harden struck again, hitting three free throws and a three-pointer as part of a 6-3 run that helped establish the Nets’ rhythm through the stretch.

The Nets went into the fourth up 89-80 and got stops on the other end to maintain their lead for the first few minutes. They went up by as many as 13 on James Johnson's layup with 5:57 left.

But then the Clippers attacked with their ad hoc collection of offensive weapons and scored 40 points in the quarter. Harden called the deficiencies in the Nets’ response "a little bit of everything."

"They just kept attacking for the entire game and our spacing, our offensive execution wasn’t there," he said. "It wasn’t great and they capitalized . . . it’s a tough one for sure."

Durant was more blunt.

"We’re going to continue to get our [butt] kicked if we don’t approach the game in the proper way," he said. "It’s about the group. It’s about coming out here and being the best we can. Tonight wasn’t one of those nights."