It was Kevin Durant’s Bay area homecoming, but he had to share the spotlight with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the other two members of the Nets’ Big 3, as they put together a dominant all-around performance in a 134-117 victory over Golden State to begin a five-game West Coast road trip Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Asked after the game about his return to the scene where he won two NBA titles before leaving in free agency, Durant said, "It felt good, good to see everybody, good to be back in the Bay Area. I love playing with this team."

As for the Nets’ performance, Durant said, "we moved the basketball, we had 35 assists and only 13 turnovers. If we do that every night, we’ll be in good position."

During the third period, the Nets’ lead reached a high of 28 points that was down to 26 by the end of the quarter, but Golden State opened the fourth quarter with a 17-10 surge to cut its deficit to 19 points with Durant and Kyrie Irving on the bench before they returned at that point.

Irving put on a show at that point, hitting a three and following with two driving layups, the last of which turned into a three-point play to restore a 126-102 lead. Golden State simply could not match the Nets’ firepower down the stretch.

Irving led six Nets (16-12) in double figures with 23 points, Durant had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists, Harden totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and 16 assists, and Bruce Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds. Steph Curry topped Golden State (14-13) with 27 points but was held to 2-for--9 three-point shooting, and Golden State hit only 26.5% from deep (9-of-34).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Golden State honored Durant with a video tribute during the first timeout in the opening quarter, but a spokesman says the franchise plans a more elaborate tribute when the Nets visit next season and fans are expected back in the building.

Asked before the game if he though Durant was amped for his homecoming, Nets coach Steve Nash said, "I think it does mean something to him, but he hasn’t shown it.

"You know, if there’s ever a comeback game that’s less than what it may have been in a normal situation, it’s this one, where we have no fans. It’s close to two years from his last game here. So it’s not going to have the same rawness that sometimes these games can present, but I still think it means something to him"

The game was only the seventh together for the Nets Big 3. They started slowly but played solid defense to keep the game close. Late in the opening period, the Nets put together a 15-2 run to lead by 11 points before a late Golden State bucket cut the margin to 37-28.

Early in the second period, Golden State pulled within three points, but the Nets responded with an extended 28-15 run that included nine points from second-unit players and four three-pointers, for a 16-point lead that shrank slightly to a 66-51 halftime margin.

For the second straight game, the Nets turned in a solid first-half defensive performance even though center DeAndre Jordan was not with the team for personal reasons, holding Golden State to 39.1% shooting, including 20.0% from three-point range (4 of 20).

In the third quarter, the Nets fashioned their third extended run of the game, making 13 of 15 shots in a 30-15 stretch that gave them their high lead at 98-70. The Nets had six players in double figures scoring by the end of that 42-point period, taking a 108-82 lead to the final quarter.