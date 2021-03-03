James Harden wasn’t the only one making his homecoming.

Though Wednesday’s first-half of season finale was marked by Harden’s first time back to Houston since his trade, the night also marked a return for Mike D’Antoni, who coached the Rockets from 2016 to 2020, and DeAndre Jordan, a native Houstonian.

For the latter, it wasn’t just about the team he was facing, but also a look at his home that was ravaged by impassable roads, rolling blackouts and a lack of drinking water after a snowstorm two weeks ago.

Both Harden and Jordan have been heavily involved in charity work in support of the area.

"I think that the city is healing," Jordan said. "James and I and other players for sure have done and are still doing things to help everyone in need. It was a very difficult time for awhile there because you know Houston isn't used to that. They're not accustomed to weather changes. The weather is very [mercurial] here but not freezing like it was that time, so people were in a tough space for a little while, but I do believe it's getting better."

Green, TLC still hobbled

Jeff Green (right shoulder contusion) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee soreness) remained out Wednesday. "I don’t think it’s anything serious," Nash said of Green. "I do think there’s probably a nerve issue going on that just takes a minute to resolve. He can do a lot of things. I just don’t think there’s any point risking or rushing him if he doesn’t feel like he can contribute the way he wants to . . . It doesn’t appear like there’s long-term issue or this is something that will linger. It’s something that just needs to settle down and he should be good to go after that."