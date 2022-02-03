TODAY'S PAPER
Nets' James Harden selected as reserve for All-Star Game

Nets guard James Harden controls the ball against

Nets guard James Harden controls the ball against the Pelicans in the second half of an NBA game at Barclays Center on Jan. 15. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
James Harden will appear in his 10th straight NBA All-Star game as he is among the seven players picked by league coaches to take part as a reserve on the Eastern Conference team.

Harden, who is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds this season, joins injured Nets teammate Kevin Durant, who is the captain of the East team after earning the most votes of the starters.

Harden’s 10 game All-Star game streak is the fourth most among active players. Lebron James has 19, Durant 12 and Chris Paul 12.

Harden joins Miami's Jimmy Butler, Cleveland's Darius Garland, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Toronto's Fred VanVleet as reserves.

The Western Conference All-Star reserves are Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Paul, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Golden State's Draymond Green and Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Barbara Barker, Newsday sports columnist and features writer.

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

