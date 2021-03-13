James Harden scored the final 10 points and recorded his eight triple-double since joining the Nets to help them survive a late challenge by the Pistons and capture a 100-95 win Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets took a 12-point lead to the final period but saw it immediately shrink to five, but they hung tough with a rugged defensive effort down the stretch when their shots weren’t falling . They had a nine-point lead after a Kyrie Irving jumper, but the Pistons put together an 10-0 surge to take a 91-90 lead at the 2:59 mark as the Nets missed a trio of three-point attempts and committed a turnover.

But that’s where Harden stepped up to score all 10 points in a 10-4 finishing kick to pull out their 12th win in the past 13 games. Harden finished with his eight triple-double since joining the Nets (26-13), totaling 24 point, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Irving added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15, including 3-for-3 three-point shooting on a night when the Nets went 6-for-27 from deep.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons (10-28) with 22 points, and they got 13 each from Saddiq Bey and Delon Wright, but they only shot 40.4% overall and 25.0% from three (8 of 32).

The last time the Nets faced the Pistons was Feb. 9 in Detroit, where they absorbed an embarrassing 122-111 loss that left coach Steve Nash upset with his team’s lack of pride on defense and that prompted a locker room speech from veteran Jeff Green, who said it was time for the Nets to stop repeating the same mistakes and especially not to lose to teams they should beat. That was a turning point, and the Nets went 11-1 since then going into the rematch Saturday night.

Discussing the turnaround, Nash said, "I think they got the message. They didn't want to play like that; they didn't want to have that level of application or togetherness. Since then, I think they've taken it to heart and they've taken their fair share of the responsibility.

"As coaches, we're here to facilitate their best effort, but without them really wanting it, really caring, it's not going to happen. So their level of care has been great, and they've been consistent and we're really proud of them as a staff for the way they've played . . . The numbers are trending positively, but more so for us is that feeling that this group cares about each other and that they’re working in the same direction, which is really important."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets played much better defense than the last time around against the Pistons, but they allowed a 10-2 surge spanning the first and second quarters as the visitors gained a 30-28 lead. Grant had six points in that span, and the Nets missed all three shots they took and committed three turnovers.

By halftime, the Nets had regained a 51-46 lead, forcing the Pistons to shoot 37.3% from the field, including a 3-for-30 effort from three-point range. But the Pistons kept it close because of a 13-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Nets converted on 55.3% of their shots, but 1-for-11 three-point shooting kept them from gaining any separation. Four made threes by both teams marked the lowest total in any half of a Nets game this season.

The Nets scored the first seven points of the second half to gain a 12-point led, but the Pistons responded with a 14-3 run that ended with six straight points from Grant to trim their deficit to 61-60. The Nets’ bench had been largely dormant to that point, but Landry Shamet checked in and hit a pullup jumper followed by a pair of threes to trigger a 17-6 run that ended with another Shamet three to give the Nets a 78-66 lead at the end of the third period.