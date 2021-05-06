TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets' James Harden expects to be back before playoffs

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden shoots around during

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden shoots around during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday, April 30, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

James Harden says he will be back in time for the playoffs. It’s possible he might even return before the regular season ends. In any case, the right hamstring strain that caused him to miss his 16th straight game Thursday night in Dallas apparently has improved immensely.

"I feel really good," Harden told reporters Thursday morning. "Just trying to get my conditioning back. Just changing speeds, changing direction, making sure the power and the quickness is there to be able to move how I move. So far, so good. Today was really good, and we’ve just got to keep building on that."

Harden did not hesitate when asked if he will be available come playoff time. "Very, very confident," Harden said. "I guess the mark I have to hit is the work that I did today and have a couple of those (intense workouts) without any feeling. But I am very confident I will be back before the postseason."

The word ‘before" was intriguing. Harden will miss his 17th straight game when the Nets are in Denver on Saturday. They finish the regular season with two back-to-back sets against the Bulls on Tuesday and Spurs on Wednesday and then against the Bulls on May 15 and Cavaliers on May 16. There is no way he will play all four of those games, but when asked if he might play a couple of them, Harden indicated it is possible.

 

"The plan is to hopefully get an opportunity to play a couple of games before the postseason," Harden said. "We’re just taking it one day at a time."

So far, the Nets’ Big 3 of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only have played seven games together. But Harden said the lack of playing time together is "not an issue. One of the things that a lot of teams don’t have is talent. We don’t have to worry about that aspect. Skill-wise, we’re elite. I’m not worried at all."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during
Two seed would be nice, but Nets just want to get better
Stony Brook's midfielder Ally Kennedy (30) takes the
Kennedy's 7 goals spur SBU women's lacrosse to America East semi win
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a
Lennon: Altuve denies Yanks, fans of total satisfaction
Rangers' Glen Sather addresses the media before their
Best: Hovering presence of Sather adds to Rangers intrigue
Ahmad Rashad speaks on October 1, 2017 at
Ahmad Rashad joining Knicks' digital content team
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on in
Trotz won't comment on Rangers' management moves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?