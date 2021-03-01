The Nets had to work overtime and get a triple-double from James Harden that included 20 points in the fourth quarter and OT, but they finally managed to break their 17-game losing streak in San Antonio with a 124-113 victory over the Spurs on Monday night.

The Nets, who scored the first eight points of overtime, tied a franchise record with their sixth straight road win.

The Nets faced a tall order against the Spurs, considering they hadn’t won in San Antonio since Jan. 22, 2002. The score was tied entering the fourth quarter, but the Nets put together an impressive 19-6 run that included nine points from Harden, whose three-pointer gave them a 102-90 lead with 4:47 left.

The Spurs cut their deficit to 108-106 on DeMar DeRozan’s layup with 40.9 seconds left. After Harden missed a floater, DeAndre Jordan rebounded for the Nets and Kyrie Irving missed a layup attempt. The Spurs scrambled to the other end, and Dejounte Murray buried a 21-foot jumper to tie the score at 108 and send it to overtime.

The Spurs responded to the Nets OT-opening 8-0 run by scoring the next five points, but Irving hit a three-pointer at the 1:50 mark and the Nets forced two Spurs turnovers that fueled their clinching 8-0 surge.

Harden totaled 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds for the Nets (23-13), who also got 27 points from Irving, 23 from Bruce Brown and 17 points off the bench from Nic Claxton and committed just five turnovers.

DeRozan topped the Spurs (17-13) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Murray and Lonnie Walker added 19 points each.

The Nets were coming off a sloppy home loss to the Mavericks, who scored 32 points off turnovers to end the Nets’ eight-game winning streak. That left the Nets with just a two-game Texas trip to San Antonio and Houston to try to regain a little momentum before the All-Star break.

"I don’t know if it’s critical, but we certainly are dying to win these last two games, starting tonight," coach Steve Nash said before the game. "If we don’t, the sky won’t fall and we’ll go on our break and we’ll come back even more resolute and we’ll get better. But we certainly want to get back in the win column tonight .

"Like I always say, it’s about more than wins and losses, especially this season with so much thrown at us and having different lineups all the time. Just get better ."

Judging by their first-half performance, the Nets tightened up in all the areas in which they were lacking against the Mavericks. They took a 27-21 first-quarter lead after holding the Spurs to 36.0% shooting in the opening period.

Coming off their 23-turnover performance against the Mavs, they had zero turnovers in the opening period.

Early in the second period, the Spurs came back from a nine-point deficit to tie the score at 32, but the Nets responded with an extended 17-6 run that included nine points by center Nic Claxton off the bench to build a 52-40 lead. The Spurs narrowed that deficit to 57-54 at the halftime buzzer.

At that point, the Nets already had 19 assists, including 10 by Harden, and just two turnovers. They were shooting 50.0% from the field, including an impressive 9-for-20 effort from three-point range.